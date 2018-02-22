BEVERLY, MA (WHDH) — A home in Beverly sustained serious damage after a tractor-trailer slammed into it.

The tractor-trailer pummeled into the house’s living room, but no one in the home was injured, officials said.

“We went to bed. We were safely sound asleep, and I’d say about 1:30, we just heard a big, loud bang. My dad, himself, thought it was an earthquake and so he ran out the room, grabbed all of us, but it turned out, when we opened the small door, there was this big whole in the wall,” Glenti Jalli who lives in the home.

Crews pulled the truck from the rubble and worked to board up the house.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer ran away from the scene. Officers are searching for this suspect.

7News contacted the trucking company but they did not have a comment on the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

