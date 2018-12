BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica police are investigating after a tractor-trailer hit a low bridge on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Mount Pleasant Street around 11:38 a.m. found a tractor-trailer that lost its load against a bridge.

Photos shared by police showed the back end of the truck completely separated from the tractor-trailer.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)