BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Port Authority said no one was injured Thursday when a tractor-trailer smashed into an overpass at Logan International Airport.

The vehicle’s roof was shredded by the concrete overpass located near the Terminal B parking garage.

The stuck truck blocked the entrance to the garage for two hours before it was towed from the scene.

Port Authority officials say they inspected the damage done to the overpass and determined it to be only cosmetic.

No further details have been released.

