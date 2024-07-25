NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer snagged wires in Newton Thursday, drawing an emergency response and slowing traffic in the area.

The incident happened on a road off Needham Street near midday. SKY7-HD spotted the truck stopped under the wires and saw caution tape in place near the vehicle.

Though it was unclear whether the incident caused any power outages, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported outages impacting 514 energy customers in Newton as of around 12:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

