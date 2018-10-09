MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield is causing major traffic delays after spilling salad dressing onto the highway.

The truck struck a bridge abutment while traveling southbound near exit 11 before 7 a.m.

Ken’s salad dressing from inside the tractor-trailer fell onto the roadway, blocking several travel lanes.

The right two lanes are closed as crews clean the mess, along with exit 11.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a Rhode Island hospital with minor injuries.

