BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-wheeler truck hit scaffolding on Tremont Street in Boston around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Construction workers tell 7NEWS that five of them were on the scaffolding making repairs to the building’s facade when they felt it shake.

None of them were hurt, but the workers say it was startling.

People who work in the area say they hope more safety measures are put in place.

“We definitely need safer protections, especially for the workers. Super sad and shocked that happened,” said Emilin Lu.

“I’m really shocked that would happen here. Trucks go through here nearly every day and honestly I can’t imagine how they didn’t see that, because that scaffolding has been up for so long,” said another person familiar with the area.

Officials are investigating the situation.

