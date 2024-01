A tractor trailer in Stoneham struck a utility pole on Main Street overnight.

The resulting crash sent the pole and wires crashing onto the road.

Firefighters and police taped off the area as they worked to clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)