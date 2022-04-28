WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are urging rush-hour drivers to avoid Green Street after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge Thursday evening.

The area between Winter Street and Francis J McGrath Boulevard was temporarily closed around 4 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene and determine if any structural damage was done to the bridge.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where damage could be seen to the top of the truck.

Traffic Alert: Please avoid the area of Green Street. A tractor trailer truck has hit a bridge. Green Street from Winter Street to Francis J. Mc Grath Blvd is closed. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) April 28, 2022

The incident remains under investigation. There has been no word on any injuries.

