BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Brockton fire officials were on the scene after a tractor-trailer pulled down a pole Tuesday.

The incident happened near North Main Street and Division Street.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle because of the wires, fire officials said.

National Grid also responded to the scene.

