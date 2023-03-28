QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer took down power lines on Granite Street in Quincy Tuesday morning, according to police.

National Grid is on scene in the area of 50 to 125 Granite Street as of 9 a.m. Officials say it will take several hours to fully restore power to the area. \

Drivers are asked to avoid Granite Street between Whitwell Street and the Granite Connector.

