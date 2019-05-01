Tractor-trailer tips over, spills load all over highway in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed and rolled over on Route 1 in Chelsea, spilling its load all over the highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to the northbound side the highway near the Revere Beach Parkway just before 3 p.m. found an array of debris that had burst through the roof of the trailer, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Video from Sky7 HD showed debris scattered across parts of several travel lanes. Traffic was reduced to just one lane prior to the evening commute.

The truck was uprighted around 4:30 p.m. but cleanup efforts are ongoing.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

