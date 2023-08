Authorities say a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer truck in Framingham is causing backups on the Mass Pike.

MassDOT officials said on Twitter that as of 11 a.m., the crash was blocking all lanes of travel on the eastbound side of I-90 at mile marker 112.

Authorities have not yet said whether there were any injuries or if other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Jackknifed tractor trailer in #Framingham on I-90-EB at MM-112. The trailer trailer is currently blocking all lanes of travel on I-90 EB. Only the breakdown lane is open. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 15, 2023