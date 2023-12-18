Massachusetts State Police responded to a tractor trailer rollover crash in Boston Sunday night that left two lanes closed.

Troopers from the state police’s Weston barracks arrived at the accident, which happened on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike, I-90, near the Cambridge Street exit, before 11 p.m.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Boston on I-90-EB near exit 131, Cambridge St. Two left lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 18, 2023

The truck was taking a curve when it overturned; it landed on its side, blocking the left and center lane. The right travel lane was able to stay open, as was the onramp from Allston.

As of late Sunday night, MassDOT said to expect extended closure of the two impacted lanes during the recovery. No injuries were immediately reported.

