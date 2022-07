HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Trader Joe’s employees at a store in Hadley voted to unionize citing issues with pay, benefits and safety in a letter to the CEO.

The employees voted 45-31 on Thursday.

These employees are the first in the company to unionize and will have to work out a contract with Trader Joe’s.

