BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police alerted drivers to a traffic situation Friday morning after a tractor trailer rolled over and hit a westbound overpass on Storrow Drive at the Fenway exit.

MSP confirmed traffic was reduced to one lane, with one lane closed on the exit.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox