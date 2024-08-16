BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police alerted drivers to a traffic situation Friday morning after a tractor trailer rolled over and hit a westbound overpass on Storrow Drive at the Fenway exit.
MSP confirmed traffic was reduced to one lane, with one lane closed on the exit.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)