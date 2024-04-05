BOSTON (WHDH) - The Friday afternoon commute has turned into a nightmare for some drivers after an overheight tractor-trailer got wedged inside the Sumner Tunnel, police said.

Crews responding to a report of a tractor-trailer stuck in the tunnel learned the truck had become wedged about 200 yards inside the lower height area on the westbound side of Route 1A.

MassDOT highway operations is inspecting the tunnel ceiling for damage. One lane is currently getting by.

Video from SKY7-HD showed traffic snarled for miles.

The incident remains under investigation.

