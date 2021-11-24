BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic is delayed on Interstate 93 northbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on I-93 at the Mass. Pike found a tractor-trailer stopped in the left-hand lane after colliding with a car.

At least two lanes remained closed as of 9:30 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

