BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic is delayed on Interstate 93 northbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on I-93 at the Mass. Pike found a tractor-trailer stopped in the left-hand lane after colliding with a car.
At least two lanes remained closed as of 9:30 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)