MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic delays are being reported for the Friday morning commute after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass on Malden and caught on fire.

The truck, which appeared to be hauling wood, struck the overpass at the intersection of Medford and Pearl streets. Commuter rail service in the area was also impacted.

Crews were still working to remove the damaged vehicle and debris from the roadway at 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

