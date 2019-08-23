CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked overnight to repair a water main break in Concord.

Water poured into the streets in the area of the Concord rotary towards Route 2A around 10 p.m.

Officials detoured traffic on Elm Street near Route 2A while crews fixed the break.

Residents temporarily experienced low to no water pressure.

Those who received brown water are advised to let it run until it turns clear.

