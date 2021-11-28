SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic has been detoured on Route 6 in Seekonk as police conduct an “active investigation” Sunday morning, officials said.
A large police presence could be seen in the area of School Street.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Route 6 and School Street and to seek an alternate route.
Seekonk police say the situation is under control and there is no threat to the public.
An investigation into an earlier incident remains ongoing, police said.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)