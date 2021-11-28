SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic has been detoured on Route 6 in Seekonk as police conduct an “active investigation” Sunday morning, officials said.

A large police presence could be seen in the area of School Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Route 6 and School Street and to seek an alternate route.

Seekonk police say the situation is under control and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation into an earlier incident remains ongoing, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Please continue to avoid the area of Route 6 and School Street. We are conducting an active investigation due to an earlier incident. The situation is under control and there is no threat to the public. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

We have an active scene on Route 6 in the area of School Street. Traffic is detoured away from the area. Please avoid this area and seek an alternate route. — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) November 28, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)