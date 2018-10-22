Traffic detours in place after manhole explosion in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Detours are in place after a manhole explosion rocked a part of Massachusetts Avenue in Lexington on Monday.

Traffic is being diverted in both directions near Grant Street. Eastbound traffic is being detoured to Waltham Street and westbound traffic is being detoured onto Woburn Street.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

No injuries were reported.

