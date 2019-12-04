Traffic detours in place after manhole explosions in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Detours are in place after manhole explosions rocked a part of Boylston Street Wednesday night.

Brookline fire crews confirmed that part of Route 9 from Cyprus to Brington has been closed after two manhole explosions.

Utility crews are on scene investigating.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There have been no reported injuries.

Reports of 2 explosions from manholes on Boylston Street. Avoid the area. @EversourceMA on scene — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) December 4, 2019

No injuries but window damage to a building . — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) December 5, 2019

