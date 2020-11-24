Traffic detours in place on Route 128 in Danvers after truck strikes overpass

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic detours are in place on Route 128 in Danvers after an overheight truck struck an overpass on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 24 after 1 p.m. found part of the truck that had been sheered off by the overpass, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Motorists traveling south are being detoured off the highway at Endicott Street.

There were no reported injuries.

MassDOT has been called to the scene to inspect the overpass for damage.

#MAtraffic All traffic on Rte 128 SB in #Danvers, detoured off at Endicott Street (x.24) due to truck striking overpass. @MassDOT on scene inspecting. pic.twitter.com/RNljQgWX3q — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 24, 2020

