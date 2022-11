LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are diverting traffic around a stretch of road in Lexington after a dump truck struck an overpass Friday.

Police say there were no injuries in the crash in the area of Waltham Street and Route 2.

Crews were on scene working to survey the damage and remove the truck.

No additional information was immediately available.

