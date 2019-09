BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic is being diverted around a sinkhole that opened up on a busy Brighton street Friday afternoon.

The sinkhole on Washington Street has been blocked off by temporary barriers as crews work to repair the damage.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

