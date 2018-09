NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is being diverted around a large sinkhole that opened in Norwood on Thursday, police said.

The sinkhole on Nahatan Street is located near the entrance to the town’s Department of Public Works building.

The area has been marked off and vehicular and pedestrian traffic is being diverted around the area until it can be repaired.

A sinkhole has opened on Nahatan Street near the entrance to the @Norwood_DPW. The area is marked off and an officer will be assisting with vehicular and pedestrian traffic until it can be repaired. pic.twitter.com/S8jv5yAoqZ — Norwood Police (@NorwoodPolice) September 27, 2018

