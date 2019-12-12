Traffic halted after tractor-trailer and car collide on Route 90 in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic crept to a standstill in Westborough Thursday night after a car and a tractor-trailer collided.

State police troopers responding to the scene on the eastbound side of Route 90 around 8:30 said that the car crashed into the trailer and then burst into flame.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists were told to expect lengthy delays and lane closures in the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

Westbound lanes have since reopened.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)