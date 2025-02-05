GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic was closed for a period of time after a rollover crash on Route 95 in Georgetown, according to Massachusetts state police.

Police responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a rollover crash involving a Chevy Express van.

Police say a MedFlight was requested and landed on the roadway at 7:15 p.m. During that time, all northbound and southbound lanes were closed as the helicopter landed and took off.

Injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to officials.

