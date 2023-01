CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic light pole fell down at the intersection of Mass Ave and Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Tuesday, causing traffic delays.

State police say the pole was not hit by a car and they’re not sure why it fell.

An electrical contractor was called to fix it.

