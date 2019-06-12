Traffic, parking restrictions in place, B’s fans urged to ‘act responsibly’ ahead of Game 7

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is urging all fans to “drink responsibly and act responsibly” on Wednesday as the Bruins try to knock off the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden and capture another Stanely Cup championship.

“Public safety is number one,” Walsh said at a Wednesday morning press conference. “Listen to our public safety officials. We’re going to have MBTA out there, we’re going to have state police out there, we’re going to have the sheriff’s office out there. So, we’re going to have a lot of people on the street.”

The city has not hosted a Game 7 championship tilt in more than three decades. With that said, Walsh hopes fans will behave themselves whether the Bruins win or lose.

“Whatever the outcome of the game, Boston has shown in the past we know how to win with style and pride,” Walsh said. “We know how to lose with style and pride.”

At 4 p.m., Canal Street, between Valenti Way and Causeway Street, will close to traffic for an NHL fan fest.

Temporary traffic and parking restrictions will be implemented on streets near the TD Garden, as well as Faneuil Hall and Fenway Park.

Fans heading into the city are urged to use public transportation. The MBTA is advising riders to purchase a round-trip ticket rather than a one-way fare.

At 8 p.m., the following streets bordered by North Washington Street and Merrimac Street will close to traffic between Valenti Way and Causeway Street:

Merrimac Street

Lancaster Street

Portland Street

Friend Street

Haverhill Street

Beverly Street

Medford Street

Bruins fans are being urged to beware of counterfeit tickets as puck-drop draws closer.

If the Bruins emerge victoriously, a rolling rally celebration would likely follow. Walsh did not comment on a possible parade date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)