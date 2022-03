BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic piled up on Wednesday after an oversized tractor-trailer got stuck at the entrance to a tunnel in Boston.

The truck got stuck at the entrance to the Callahan Tunnel near the Haymarket exit.

There were lengthy delays in the area as state police helped the truck reverse out of the tunnel.

All lanes are moving again.

