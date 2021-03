WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic-light police fell atop a school bus in Worcester on Thursday morning.

The bus stopped in the area of Prescott Street when a truck struck the pole, knocking it onto the bus, police said.

No students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

