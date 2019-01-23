KRASNOYARSK, Russia (WHDH) — A 5-year-old girl who became frightened after realizing she was home alone was seen wandering barefoot in the snow in Russia Tuesday night, authorities said.

Traffic police officers patrolling the area spotted the young girl walking by a fence along the side of the road with no shoes on.

They immediately pulled over and placed the girl in their cruiser.

The girl’s mother told police that she had been working the night shift and had left her daughter in the care of her adult brother, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of the Russia Federation. The man allegedly left the house when the girl fell asleep.

The child woke up to find herself alone and ran out into the street.

MIA says the girl’s life was not in danger.

