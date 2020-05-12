Traffic snarled after car crashes into pond off I-93 in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after crashing a car into a pond off I-93 in Stoneham, snarling traffic in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

The car went through a guardrail into a reservoir just before 3 p.m., officials said. State troopers and firefighters pulled the driver, who had minor injuries, to safety.

The car was towed by 4 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

