ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash first reported around 1:30 p.m. in Andover continued to snarl traffic during the evening commute, after a tractor-trailer truck ended up on its side, closing a ramp between I-495 and I-93.

The MassDOT said crews were working to remove the truck around 4 p.m. after the crash occurred on I-495 southbound at Exit 97A.

As a result of the crash, the ramps between I-495 south and I-93 south were closed, leading to significant backups, with backup times ranging from 45 minutes to an hour for some.

Details on the condition of the driver have not yet been released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)