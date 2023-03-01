HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover accident involving a truck on I-495 is causing significant backups.

Traffic on I-495 NB in Hudson was reduced to just the right lane after the left two were closed following a tractor-trailer rollover, according to the MassDOT.

A SKY7 camera spotted what appeared to be a rental truck on its side around 11 a.m. with tow crews and ambulance personnel at the scene.

Details on the condition of the driver have not yet been released.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Hudson on I-495-NB at MM-65.4. Two left lanes closed. RTL only lane getting by. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 1, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)