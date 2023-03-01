HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a truck crashed off of I-495 and into a wooded area late Wednesday morning.

Traffic on I-495 NB in Hudson was reduced to the right lane after the left two were closed following a “tractor trailer rollover,” according to the MassDOT.

A SKY7 camera spotted what appeared to be a rental box truck on its side at the scene around 11 a.m., with tow crews and ambulance personnel nearby.

According to the Hudson Fire Department, the truck driver as well as the driver of a car were both taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Officials told 7NEWS the car driver was able to get out of their vehicle following the crash, while the driver of the truck was trapped and needed to be extricated.

Details on their conditions have not yet been released.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Hudson on I-495-NB at MM-65.4. Two left lanes closed. RTL only lane getting by. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 1, 2023

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)