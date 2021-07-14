BOSTON (WHDH) - An oversized truck got stuck under a foot bridge that runs over Storrow Drive in Boston on Wednesday just before the height of the evening commute.

The truck got stuck under the bridge on the westbound side of the highway shortly before 4 p.m.

Traffic in the area was left backed up for miles.

It’s not clear if the truck driver was injured.

The truck was removed shortly after 6 p.m. but traffic continued to be delayed.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)