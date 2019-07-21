Traffic stop for window tint leads to gun arrest in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing gun charges after police allegedly found a loaded firearm in his car following a traffic stop for tinted windows in Boston on Saturday.

Officers patrolling Dudley Street around 1 p.m. allegedly saw a car with excessively dark window tint that sped away when the officers attempted to pull it over, police said.

Officers eventually found the car on Belden Street, where the driver allegedly refused to roll down his windows to speak with them, according to police.

Officers removed the driver and a passenger from the car and allegedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun and a plastic bag containing Oxycodone pills inside.

Ricky Pina, 22, of Dorchester, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm subsequent offense, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of class B drugs.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)