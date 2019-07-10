Traffic stop in Boston yields 1 arrest, seizure of marijuana

BOSTON (WHDH) - A traffic stop in Boston on Monday ended with one arrest and the seizure of a “large” quantity of marijuana, officials said.

Troopers patrolling Storrow Drive say they stopped 39-year-old Aaron Ogungbadero of Brookline after determining he had been driving on a suspended license, according to a release issued by state police.

An investigation of his car led officers to find a “large amount” of marijuana, edible THC products, and THC oil products.

Ogungbadero was arraigned on Tuesday at Charlestown District Court on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, possession and intent to distribute.

