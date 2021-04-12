LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A traffic stop led to the seizure of about 500 grams of suspected fentanyl and the arrests of two people in Lawrence Friday evening.

A trooper patrolling Marston Street around 5:30 p.m. saw a white Chevy Impala traveling at a high rate of speed as it drifted out of its lane for a considerable amount of time before correcting its course, according to state police.

The trooper conducted a motor vehicle stop and learned that the driver, Donald Dennis, 37, of Waterville, Maine, had an active warrant for his arrest, state police said.

Dennis was removed from the vehicle and placed into handcuffs.

The trooper then reportedly noticed a plastic bag half under the seat in plain view.

He discovered about 500 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl inside the bag, state police said.

The passenger of the vehicle, Shelby London, 30, of Gardiner, Maine, was detained.

Through conversation with the occupants, state police say they learned that the pair was in Lawrence to purchase narcotics and then return to Maine.

A further search of the vehicle reportedly revealed several thousand dollars in cash in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Dennis and London are both slated to appear in Lawrence District Court on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Dennis is also facing charges of speeding and marked lanes violation.

