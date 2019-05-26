WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested two New York City men they say had 94 pounds of suspected marijuana in their car.

Police pulled over their vehicle on Interstate 95 in West Greenwich at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday for a seat belt violation.

A search of the vehicle yielded 94 one-pound, vacuum-sealed bags of suspected pot in the trunk and more than $6,000 in cash.

The driver, 28-year-old Junjie Li, of Brooklyn, and the passenger, 49-year-old Zhong Ming Khang, of Staten Island, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of more than five kilograms of marijuana.

They were held without bail pending arraignment Tuesday. Their cases were not listed in court records and it was unclear if they had lawyers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)