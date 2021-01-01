CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of alcohol from a car with underage occupants in Canterbury, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Troopers busy ensuring that commuters reached their holiday destinations safely stopped a vehicle on Interstate 93.

Inside, state police say they found dozens of cases of beer and hard seltzers.

The car reportedly contained underaged occupants.

No additional information has been released.

Last night, #NHSP #TroopD was busy ensuring holiday travelers reach their destinations safely. This vehicle, and it’s underaged occupants were encountered on Interstate 93 in Canterbury. Please enjoy your #NewYearsEve responsibly! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/TvepSig74s — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 31, 2020

