Traffic stop on I-93 yields 1 arrest, seizure of marijuana

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A traffic stop on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning ended with one arrest and the seizure of a “large quantity” of marijuana, officials said.

Troopers patrolling the southbound side of the highway in Windham around 9:30 a.m. stopped 21-year-old Michael Melo, of Manchester, for an inspection violation, according to New Hampshire State Police.

During the course of the stop, a large quantity of marijuana was said to be found and seized from Melo’s vehicle.

Melo was arrested and booked on a felony level charge of possession with the intent to distribute.

He has since been released on bail.

Melo is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on April 12.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)