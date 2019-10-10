Traffic stop on NH highway ends with arrest, seizure of fentanyl and meth

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who was pulled over in New Hampshire on Tuesday was arrested after troopers found fentanyl, meth, and a large stash of cash in his car, officials said.

Troopers patrolling Route 3 in Northumberland around 12 p.m. stopped 46-year-old Jason Hart, of Berlin, for an equipment violation, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say a roadside investigation revealed that Hart had an active felony warrant for violating the conditions of his parole and that he was operating after suspension for being a certified habitual offender.

A search of Hart’s vehicle is said to have yielded fentanyl, methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana, and cash.

Hart is facing charges including possession and possession with intent to distribute controlled drugs.

An investigation is ongoing.

