‘Tragedy averted’: 8-year-old boy nearly dies while tangled in seat belt in Bedford

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after becoming tangled in his seat belt in Bedford on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a child choking inside a car near the intersection of South and Great roads around 4 p.m. spoke with the driver of the car who said she pulled over when her son said he couldn’t breathe and found that he had pulled the seatbelt loose and wrapped it around his neck, apparently activating the belt’s locking mechanism.

The mother was unable to loosen the seat belt to free the child, who began to turn blue and lost consciousness.

The mother ran into a nearby salon, where she got a pair of scissors and was able to cut the child free.

She then performed CPR until firefighters and police arrived to render medical aid. The boy regained consciousness and was evaluated at an area hospital. He is not expected to have any lasting medical complications.

“This was a very dangerous situation, one that I have not encountered previously in more than 25 years of public safety experience,” Bedford Police Chief Robert Bongiorno said in a statement. “Thankfully, the mother kept her composure and was able to use the resources in the immediate area to free the trapped child. I urge all parents to review the manufacturer’s safety guidelines on their vehicles and to teach safety to their children. Thankfully, a tragedy was averted in this situation, and we hope all parents can learn from this ordeal and a future tragedy can also be prevented through awareness.”

