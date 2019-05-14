‘Tragedy averted’: State police truck team stops unlicensed driver with treacherous load

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, known informally as the Truck Team, stopped an unlicensed motorist earlier this month for driving a truck with an extremely dangerous load.

The troopers were working on the Expressway in Quincy earlier this month when they spotted a truck in heavy traffic on the northbound side of the highway with a pole that extended 8 feet beyond the bed with no flag attached. A stop revealed the driver’s license was revoked.

“The driver and truck, who were headed to Maine, were taken off the road,” state police wrote in their latest installment of ‘What Could Go Wrong?’

Adding, “Tragedy averted.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)