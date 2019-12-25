Woman, 2 children dead after incident near Boston parking garage on Christmas Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman and two young children have died after being found unconscious at a parking garage in Boston on Christmas Day, officials said.

Northeastern University police officers, Boston police officers, and transit police officers responding to the Renaissance Park Garage in Boston around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found a woman and two children unconscious on the ground, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

The three victims were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The names of the woman and the two children have not been released.

The children were described as being under 5 years old.

The area surrounding the garage has been roped off with crime scene tape.

Gross called the situation a “tragedy.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins noted Christmas “can be a challenging and difficult time” of year.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children who lost their lives,” Rollins said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the answers.”

Shortly after the incident occurred, Northeastern University sent an alert warning of police activity near the Ruggles MBTA Station and urging people to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)