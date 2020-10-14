‘Tragic and frightening’: Haverhill mourning nursing home nurse who died of COVID-19 complications

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The mayor of Haverhill issued a statement Tuesday honoring the memory of a nursing home nurse who died of COVID-19 complications while serving on the frontline in the fight against the global pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, Mayor Jim Fiorentini offered his condolences to the family of the nurse, who asked that she not be identified, and noted her passing was the city’s 70th coronavirus-related death.

“This is tragic and frightening news to any of our front line medical personnel,” he wrote. “Our nurses and CNA’s put themselves on the line every day dealing with people they know are sick and might infect them. Almost always without social distancing, our nurses and other medical personnel are in constant and very close personal contact caring for the sick. They know it puts their own life in danger but they show up every day and do their jobs.”

He also stressed that residents should continue to do everything they can to reduce the spread.

“Every day I see what the nurse’s family sees– people helping each other, caring for one another,” he wrote. “But I also see some who have pandemic fatigue, who are no longer following the rules, who are having house parties. I understand. We all want this to be over. Someday soon it will be like a bad dream. But as Yogi Berra once said, it isn’t over till it’s over.

Please keep the social distancing, the masks and something all too many people forget, the frequent hand washing. And please keep all our front line workers today and every day in your thoughts.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)