SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fatal police shooting in Saugus, officials said.

Three officers responded to a report of a family member in distress at an Alfred Road home at 4:30 p.m. and a 38-year-old woman brandished a knife at them when they went inside, according to the DA’s office. One of the officers shot her three times and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not identified the woman. The officer who shot the woman has been placed on administrative leave.

Marcela Gerardi said her cousin, a mother of two, lives at the house police responded to.

“It’s a tragic situation, it’s a tragic scene, it’s very tragic, they are great people, just pray for them,” Gerardi said. “I’m feeling sad, I’m feeling hurt, I’m feeling shocked.”

